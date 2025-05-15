E-bike rider seriously injured in vehicle collision in Miramar area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 24-year-old man was seriously injured when he crashed his electric mountain bike into another vehicle in San Diego's Miramar area, authorities said Thursday.

The accident occurred at around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday when the rider was traveling northbound in the southbound bike lane of 9800 Camino Ruiz, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police officials said a 31-year-old man traveling eastbound in a gray 2021 Hyundai Venue, approached Camino Ruiz, made a right turn, and the electric bike struck the car.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for a closed fracture to his left femur, officials said.

Driving under the influence was believed not to be a factor in the crash.

The party responsible was unclear, according to police.

