Dutch Bros to open in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Dutch Bros Coffee is opening a new location in El Cajon on Thursday, Jan. 9, that will be the chain’s fifth location in San Diego County.

The shop will be on 801 N 2nd St in El Cajon just north of I-8, bringing the popular coffee chain south of Escondido for the first time.

The original Dutch Bros opened in Grants Pass, Oregon, in 1992, and its first franchise location in 2000. It has expanded ever since, now operating over 900 locations across the nation.

The shop offers more than just coffee; it also sells smoothies, teas, lemonade and their exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel energy drinks, according to the company's press release.

Some of their seasonal offerings include a cinnamon swirl latte, marshmallow dream blended freeze and electric berry lemonade (made with Shine edible glitter).

The El Cajon location will open at 5 a.m. every day and close at 10 p.m. at night every day except Friday and Saturday when they will be open until 11 p.m.

For more information, go to DutchBros.com.