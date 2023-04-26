Dunkin' launches the 'Padres Donut'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Dunkin' has unveiled the "Padres Donut," a special pastry for the Friar Faithful to celebrate the baseball season.

Starting Wednesday, April 26, Padres fans can head to participating Dunkin’ locations around San Diego to get their mitts on the Padres-themed donut.

The Padres Donut is a ring donut frosted with chocolate icing and topped with yellow sprinkles -- a sweet treat made with Padres colors.

In a press release, Dunkin’ also said: “Fans can get ready to cheer on their home team ahead of every game with this delicious, festive treat! In addition, now through August 15, Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a $1 ‘Padres Donut,’ or classic donut, when they order a medium or larger coffee through the app as part of the Dunkin’ Run, a menu designed to celebrate the diehard fans who run on Dunkin’ every day.”

To celebrate the donut and the Padres season, a pep rally is being held on May 2 at the Dunkin’ location at 2260 Otay Lakes Rd. in Chula Vista.

At the rally, Dunkin’ is offering guests a free medium hot or iced coffee from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Guests with the Dunkin’ Rewards app can enter a raffle to win two home game tickets against the Boston Red Sox on May 21.

Reminder: Fans looking to get their Dunkin’ coffee fix during Padres home games can get a cup (hot or iced) at locations around Petco Park.