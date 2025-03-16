Watch Now
DUI suspected in Miramar vehicle-pedestrian crash

The 23-year-old victim was replacing trash bags about 8:40 a.m. Saturday when he was hit by a motorist who was attempting a parking maneuver
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man suffered a serious leg injury Saturday when he was struck and pinned by a vehicle operated by a driver suspected of being under the influence.

The 23-year-old victim was replacing trash bags about 8:40 a.m. Saturday in front of a business at 9532 Miramar Road when he was hit by a motorist who was attempting a parking maneuver, San Diego Police Department Sgt. David Nilsen said.

"For an unknown reason, the driver drove forward over a curb and pinned the pedestrian's leg to the wall," Nilsen said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of apparent fractures, according to the sergeant.

DUI is suspected as a factor in the crash, he said. A description of the driver was not provided, nor was a vehicle description, and there were no details about a possible arrest.

