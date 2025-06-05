DUI suspected in Chula Vista rollover crash that injured driver, 3 passengers

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A 21-year-old driver and his three passengers were injured early Thursday in a suspected DUI-related crash in Chula Vista.

The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Thursday when a black BMW 335i traveling eastbound struck a concrete pillar, causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times in the area of 900 Marina Parkway, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The driver, identified as Blake Todd, was arrested on suspicion of a felony DUI. Todd and a male passenger were taken to a hospital with unspecified life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two female passengers were also taken to a hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries, according to the department.

Police officials said the cause of the crash was under investigation, but alcohol was believed to be a factor.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call the CVPD.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.