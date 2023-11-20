DUI crash damages water valve in Spring Valley, causes geyser

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man was arrested on DUI charges early Monday morning after he rolled his car over into a strip mall parking lot in Spring Valley and sheared off a large water valve system.

ABC 10News' breaking news tracker went to the scene of the crash, located on Jamacha Road, around 1:30 a.m. Water shot about 50 feet into the air. Fire crews weren't able to shut it off, so the water department had to come.

California Highway Patrol officers performed field sobriety tests on the driver before they arrested him.

He suffered minor injuries in the crash and refused to receive treatment from paramedics.

CHP is investigating the crash.