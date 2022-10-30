Watch Now
DUI collision leaves a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

Posted at 9:41 AM, Oct 30, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A collision left a 21-year-old man with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning. 

A 30-year-old man was driving eastbound on a black 2022 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle at 1100 blocks of Garnet Avenue. 

The motorcyclist struck the man who was walking northbound across Garnet Ave. The pedestrian was transported to UCSD Hospital and the motorcyclist was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for minor injuries, according to a press release from San Diego police.

San Diego police determined DUI to be a factor in this collision.

