Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

DUI checkpoint planned Friday evening in Chula Vista

items.[0].image.alt
ABC 10News
abc 10news placeholder image.png
Posted at 10:12 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 13:12:52-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — A DUI/driver's license checkpoint is scheduled in Chula Vista Friday between 6 p.m. and midnight Saturday at an undisclosed location.

The Chula Vista Police Department said it will likely post officers in areas with the most frequent collisions and DUI arrests for "the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence."

Officers are looking for proper licenses and signs of impaired driving.

Officer Oscar Miranda said that drug-impaired traffic accidents are increasing in the city.

Any drivers that are busted for DUI may be subject to jail time, DUI classes, license suspensions and expenses that can exceed $10,000, Miranda said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE

CLICK TO LEARN MORE