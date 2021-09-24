DUI checkpoint planned Friday evening in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — A DUI/driver's license checkpoint is scheduled in Chula Vista Friday between 6 p.m. and midnight Saturday at an undisclosed location.

The Chula Vista Police Department said it will likely post officers in areas with the most frequent collisions and DUI arrests for "the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence."

Officers are looking for proper licenses and signs of impaired driving.

Officer Oscar Miranda said that drug-impaired traffic accidents are increasing in the city.

Any drivers that are busted for DUI may be subject to jail time, DUI classes, license suspensions and expenses that can exceed $10,000, Miranda said.

