DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista nets 26 citations

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Twenty-six citations were issued during a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista, authorities said today.

The checkpoint ran from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday in the 1100 block of Eastlake Parkway, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Out of 2,676 cars that passed through the checkpoint, at least 902 drivers were referred for a secondary evaluation, leading to two field sobriety tests but no arrests, authorities said.

Nine drivers were cited for driving without a license, and another 17 were cited for unspecified reasons.

Police said in a statement that DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

