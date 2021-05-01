Watch
Drug deal in Ocean Beach turns violent, man stabbed

KGTV
San Diego police cruiser
Posted at 6:50 AM, May 01, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach during a drug deal in Dusty Rhodes Park in Ocean Beach Saturday morning and the suspect was at large.

The victim went to the park, located in the 4400 block of Nimitz Boulevard, around 2:30 a.m. and while negotiating a deal for drugs, the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victim, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect ran northbound from the park and the victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, Martinez said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
