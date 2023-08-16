Drivers help warn others after rollover crash on I-5 in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – Some drivers banded together to help keep a stretch of Interstate 5 in National City safe following a rollover crash early Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said a single-vehicle crash occurred on southbound I-5 near 8th Street at around 1:30 a.m.

Witnesses told authorities that the driver of the car, which ended up on its side on the freeway lanes, ran away from the scene after the wreck.

ABC 10News learned the driver later returned to the site of the crash.

Several drivers provided warnings for other motorists until emergency crews and CHP officers arrived.

A tow truck was able to remove the vehicle from the lanes about 30 minutes later.

There were no reports of injuries.

The CHP is investigating the incident.