Driver waiting for tow truck in Mission Valley carjacked at knifepoint

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man waiting for a tow truck in Mission Valley was carjacked at knifepoint early Friday morning, according to San Diego Police.

ABC 10News learned a 28-year-old driver pulled into the 2400 block of Hotel Circle Place at around 2:45 a.m. and contacted a tow truck after his 2008 Honda Element sustained damage on the freeway.

Police said the driver was sitting in the vehicle when a man approached the car, brandished a large knife, and demanded the car keys.

The suspect took the keys and the driver’s cellphone before driving away in the Element.

Police said the vehicle was located a short time later at the Park and Ride lot at 4400 Taylor Street, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

The victim described the suspect as “an unknown race male with dark complexion, bald head, and no facial hair, wearing a dark sweatshirt,” according to police.

Police noted another man was with the suspect, but “the victim was not able to provide a description of this individual.”