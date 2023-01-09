Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver trapped in wreckage after truck crashes off Chula Vista road

otay_lakes_road_chula_vista_rescue_010923.jpg
KGTV
otay_lakes_road_chula_vista_rescue_010923.jpg
otay_lakes_road_chula_vista_rescue2_010923.jpg
Posted at 6:37 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 09:37:45-05

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was rescued after the pickup truck he was driving plunged down an embankment off a Chula Vista roadway early Monday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., a truck was traveling on Otay Lakes Road, near Wueste Road, when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle.

The truck veered from the road and down a hill before coming to rest on its side.

Emergency crews took about 45 minutes to free the driver from the wreckage; the man was transported to the hospital via helicopter with injuries considered major.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!