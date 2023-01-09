Driver trapped in wreckage after truck crashes off Chula Vista road

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was rescued after the pickup truck he was driving plunged down an embankment off a Chula Vista roadway early Monday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., a truck was traveling on Otay Lakes Road, near Wueste Road, when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle.

The truck veered from the road and down a hill before coming to rest on its side.

Emergency crews took about 45 minutes to free the driver from the wreckage; the man was transported to the hospital via helicopter with injuries considered major.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.