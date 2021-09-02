Driver trapped in wreckage after crash on SR-94 in Lemon Grove

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A driver was taken to the hospital after his car collided with another vehicle and ended up on top of a center divider on state Route 94 in the Lemon Grove area.

The two-vehicle crash happened at around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound SR-94 near Lemon Grove Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said a white Lexus rear-ended another car, but the impact sent the Lexus onto the highway’s center divider K-rail.

As emergency crews helped the trapped driver out of the Lexus, several cans of what was believed to be beer fell from the car.

The car nearly fell on emergency crews as they assisted the driver, but no one was injured.

ABC 10News learned the Lexus driver was expected to be evaluated for possible DUI at the hospital.

The other driver was not hurt.