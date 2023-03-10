Driver tied to burglary report shot by sheriff's deputies in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A man linked to a reported burglary was shot by sheriff’s deputies during a confrontation in El Cajon early Friday morning.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials said the deputy-involved shooting happened just after 12 a.m. in the 1100 Oro Street.

According to sheriff’s officials, a black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that was spotted at the scene of an East County burglary late Thursday evening was located by deputies on Oro Street.

However, when deputies attempted to pull the driver over, he refused to stop.

A confrontation then took place, and while details on how the situation unfolded were not immediately known, at least one of the deputies opened fire at the truck, hitting the driver.

Despite being shot, the driver was able to drive away before eventually crashing the truck into a gate and some trees in the 1300 block of North 2nd Street. Witnesses said they saw the driver get out of the truck and jump over some fences before making his way into a backyard of a home on nearby Arlington Place.

Deputies found the man in a family's backyard and apprehended him. He was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

No deputies were hurt in the incident.

Per county protocols, San Diego Police Department homicide detectives were tasked with investigating the deputy-involved shooting.