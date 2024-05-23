Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver swerves to avoid animal on road in Rancho Bernardo, hits fire hydrant and crashes through fence

rancho_bernardo_rollover_crash1_052324.jpg
KGTV
rancho_bernardo_rollover_crash1_052324.jpg
rancho_bernardo_rollover_crash2_052324.jpg
Posted at 7:26 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 10:31:05-04

RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver who swerved to avoid hitting an animal on the roadway struck a fire hydrant and plowed through a fence in Rancho Bernardo early Thursday morning.

The driver told San Diego Police he was on West Bernardo Drive at around 1:30 a.m. when an animal ran onto the street, forcing him to veer out of the way.

After avoiding the animal, the black Ford Mustang GT drove off the road, took out a fire hydrant, and then went through a fence near the 16000 block of West Bernardo Drive.

The driver did not suffer any serious injuries, but the Mustang was totaled.

San Diego Police officers are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Weeknights

Watch Weeknights