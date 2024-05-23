Driver swerves to avoid animal on road in Rancho Bernardo, hits fire hydrant and crashes through fence

RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver who swerved to avoid hitting an animal on the roadway struck a fire hydrant and plowed through a fence in Rancho Bernardo early Thursday morning.

The driver told San Diego Police he was on West Bernardo Drive at around 1:30 a.m. when an animal ran onto the street, forcing him to veer out of the way.

After avoiding the animal, the black Ford Mustang GT drove off the road, took out a fire hydrant, and then went through a fence near the 16000 block of West Bernardo Drive.

The driver did not suffer any serious injuries, but the Mustang was totaled.

San Diego Police officers are investigating the incident.