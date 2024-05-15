Driver sustains major injuries after car wraps around pole in Alpine crash

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) – A car crashed into a power pole in Alpine late Tuesday night, leaving the driver with major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle wreck happened at around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Arnold Way.

Details on what led to the collision were not immediately known, but CHP officials said they believe the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the pole.

To get to the trapped driver, emergency responders had to use the Jaws of Life to cut out most of the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver was rushed to the hospital with injuries considered major. The driver’s condition was unknown as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.