Driver suspected in multiple chases in San Diego arrested after another pursuit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver believed to be the same person involved in multiple high-speed chases around San Diego over the last few weeks was arrested Wednesday after another law enforcement pursuit.

At around 5:45 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers spotted a black car believed to be the same vehicle in several recent road chases and tried to pull it over on state Route 163.

The driver refused to stop and sped away, causing officers to pursue him.

During the chase, the Subaru got onto SR-163 in the wrong direction before exiting on Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa.

When the pursuit reached the 8300 block of Buckhorn Street, a CHP cruiser T-boned the Subaru to bring the chase to an and.

Officers took the driver, who was not identified, into custody. There was no immediate word on what charges the driver could potentially face.

No injuries were reported in the incident.