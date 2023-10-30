Watch Now
Driver survives violent car crash off SR-163 in Balboa Park area

A driver escaped serious injury, but was later arrested on suspicion of DUI, following a violent car crash off state Route 163 in the Balboa Park area early Monday morning.
Posted at 6:38 AM, Oct 30, 2023
California Highway Patrol officials said the single-vehicle wreck happened at around 2:45 a.m. off southbound SR-163 near the El Prado Bridge.

For reasons still under investigation, the car veered off the freeway lanes and crashed into a large pole.

The male driver, who was dressed in a karate uniform, was able to get out of the wreckage safely and suffered minor injuries; he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The man was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, ABC 10News learned.

