Driver suffers seizure, crashes car head-on into Oceanside police cruiser

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A motorist suffering a seizure crashed her car head-on into an Oceanside police cruiser Tuesday in a neighborhood near Buddy Todd Park, totaling both vehicles, authorities reported.

The officer was heading south on Foussat Road shortly after 8 a.m. when the ailing driver's oncoming Toyota sedan veered off the roadway and struck several parked cars near Noreen Way, then swerved back onto the street and smashed into the Oceanside Police Department vehicle, OPD Lt. Taurino Valdovinos said.

Paramedics took the woman, who apparently was not hurt by the collision, to a hospital for treatment of her medical emergency.

Though his cruiser was no longer drivable, the officer was uninjured, Valdovinos said.