Driver sought in SR-94 pursuit, crash that left 4 injured

Posted at 10:40 AM, Jan 17, 2024
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspect in a pursuit and crash on westbound state Route 94 is being sought by authorities, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

At about 4:05 a.m. Tuesday, CHP officers conducted a routine registration check on a black Toyota Prius, which revealed an active planned non-operation status on file, according to CBP Officer Salvador Castro. The Prius was traveling on state Route 15 approaching SR-94.

The Toyota exited the freeway at 30th Street, ran a stop sign, executed a U-turn onto the cloverleaf on-ramp, and re-entered SR-94 westbound, the officer said.

The CHP unit broadcast a failure to yield and a pursuit ensued, Castro said. The driver of the Toyota attempted to go the wrong way on SR-94 westbound when it was struck by a silver Nissan Altima.

The crash left both vehicles disabled, with the suspect fleeing on foot toward F Street and 32nd Street. The suspect remains at large, Castro said.

Four people involved in the crash were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect was asked to contact the CHP at 858-293-6000.

