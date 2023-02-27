Watch Now
Driver sought in Pacific Beach hit-and-run collision

KGTV
Posted at 9:51 AM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 12:51:50-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver struck a woman on a Pacific Beach and fled the scene early Monday morning, leaving the victim with serious injuries.

San Diego Police said the hit-and-run collision happened at around 1:24 a.m. in the 2900 block of Garnet Avenue, near Mission Bay Drive.

While there were no witnesses to the crash, a passerby in the area saw a woman unresponsive and down in the street.

The victim was rushed to Scripps La Jolla Hospital by ambulance. Her condition was unknown as of 9 a.m.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not available.

