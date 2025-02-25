Driver sought in Midway District hit-and-run collision that injured pedestrian

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the car and driver involved in a hit-and-run collision in the Midway District that left a man with serious injuries.

SDPD officials said a 53-year-old man was struck by a car in the westbound lanes of 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. at around 7:51 a.m. on Feb. 4.

The victim sustained a fractured hip and was hospitalized; police said the driver involved in the crash fled the scene.

Using evidence gathered at the scene, SDPD Traffic Division investigators said the car linked to the incident is possibly a white-colored 2014-2017 Toyota Corolla.

Investigators believe the car “is missing its passenger side mirror assembly and may have light to moderate damage to the front right (passenger side) panel portion of the vehicle.”

Anyone with information on the driver or car is asked to contact the Traffic Division at 858-495-7813 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Investigators are also asking any witnesses who saw the collision to come forward.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.