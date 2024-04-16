Driver sought in Jamul hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

JAMUL, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities are searching for the driver of a car that hit and killed a pedestrian in Jamul late Monday evening.

The fatal collision was reported at around 11 p.m. on Campo Road, at Hillestad Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

ABC 10News learned an Audi sedan struck a pedestrian on the eastbound side of state Route 94/Campo Road. The Audi pulled over, but the male driver got out of the car and left the scene, leaving behind a female passenger.

Responding paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the victim -- an unidentified man -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

While CHP officers questioned the passenger, San Diego County sheriff’s deputies and the ASTREA helicopter searched the area for the driver, but he was not found as of early Tuesday morning.