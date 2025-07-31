Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver sought in Golden Hill hit-and-run crash that seriously injured bicyclist

San Diego County Crime Stoppers/San Diego Police Department
Suspect vehicle in July 28, 2025, hit-and-run collision in Golden Hill.
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Thursday were seeking the public's help in finding a driver who fled the scene of a collision that left a bicyclist seriously injured in the Golden Hill area of San Diego.

The crash occurred around 7:25 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of F Street, where a 62-year-old man was struck while riding his bicycle, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The vehicle fled westbound on F Street from 25th Street. According to video from the scene, the vehicle is gray-colored, with black rims and likely damage to the front end.

The driver was described as a man, 28 to 32 years old, accompanied by a female passenger, police said.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect or the vehicle was urged to call the SDPD's Traffic Division at 858-495- 7823 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

