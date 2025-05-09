Driver sought in Gaslamp Quarter hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities sought public help to identify and locate the vehicle and driver that left a pedestrian seriously injured after a hit-and-run collision in the Gaslamp Quarter last week.

Around 1:10 a.m. on May 2, a 52-year-old man pushing a cart was struck by a black eastbound vehicle on G Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver left the man on the roadway and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for a serious head injury, police said. His name was not immediately available.

Damage to the vehicle was on the passenger side, officials said.

Authorities urged anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect or the vehicle to call the SDPD's Traffic Division at 858-495-7823 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 was offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

