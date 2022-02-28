Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a man in Otay Mesa.

A man in his 50s was walking in the third lane of traffic when an unidentified vehicle struck the man and drove away on Otay Mesa Road near Cactus Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim suffered major injuries and died at the scene.

No information was released identifying the driver or vehicle involved in the collision.

SDPD was investigating the incident.