Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash in Otay Mesa

Posted at 8:52 AM, Feb 28, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a man in Otay Mesa.

A man in his 50s was walking in the third lane of traffic when an unidentified vehicle struck the man and drove away on Otay Mesa Road near Cactus Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim suffered major injuries and died at the scene.

No information was released identifying the driver or vehicle involved in the collision.

SDPD was investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
