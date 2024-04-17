Driver sought after fleeing collision, seriously injuring motorist in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A motorist was struck and seriously injured when he exited his vehicle to take photos of a collision, the El Cajon Police Department said Wednesday.

At 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, two vehicles collided in the 400 block of West Washington, Sgt. Michael Murphy said.

It appears the driver of one of the vehicles exited his vehicle to take photos of the damage when he was struck by a separate pickup truck that was traveling eastbound on West Washington, causing very serious injuries, the sergeant said.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

The driver fled eastbound on Washington and has not been located, Murphy said. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a light-colored, possibly white or gray pickup truck, which will have damage to the passenger side, including a missing passenger mirror.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to contact the police department at 619-579-3311.

