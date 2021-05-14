Watch
Driver slams into parked vehicles on College Area street, flees scene

KGTV
Crash on Hardy Avenue (May 14, 2021)
Posted at 8:54 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 11:54:06-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are looking for a driver who crashed into several vehicles parked on a College Area street and drove away, leaving behind wreckage that included one car on top of another.

At around 1 a.m., San Diego Police were called to the 5600 block of Hardy Avenue, near the San Diego State University campus, in response to a crash.

Officers arrived to find a row of four parked vehicles with severe damage. It appeared the crash was so violent that one vehicle was sent onto the top of another parked car.

Police found a license plate believed to be from the suspected hit-and-run vehicle, and officers were working to gather information on the registered owner.

