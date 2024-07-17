Driver shot multiple times in head in San Diego's Corridor neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was shot multiple times in his head while driving in the Corridor neighborhood late Tuesday night, San Diego Police said.
According to police, a 32-year-old man was driving eastbound in the 3600 block of Polk Avenue at around 10:22 p.m. when an unknown person opened fire at his vehicle.
Police said the car was hit nine times and the driver “suffered 6 gunshots to his head.”
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries considered critical but not life-threatening.
Police stated the suspected gunman was described as wearing a light-colored hoodie and dark pants.
According to police, officers found 16 9mm casings on the street.