Driver shot multiple times in head in San Diego's Corridor neighborhood

San Diego Police are searching for the person who opened fire at a car in the Corridor neighborhood, striking the driver multiple times.
Posted at 6:22 AM, Jul 17, 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was shot multiple times in his head while driving in the Corridor neighborhood late Tuesday night, San Diego Police said.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was driving eastbound in the 3600 block of Polk Avenue at around 10:22 p.m. when an unknown person opened fire at his vehicle.

Police said the car was hit nine times and the driver “suffered 6 gunshots to his head.”

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries considered critical but not life-threatening.

Police stated the suspected gunman was described as wearing a light-colored hoodie and dark pants.

According to police, officers found 16 9mm casings on the street.

