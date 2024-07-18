Watch Now
Driver shot multiple times by another driver at stoplight in El Cajon

A driver was taken to the hospital with injuries after he was shot by another driver while both were at a stoplight on 2nd Street in El Cajon.
Posted at 6:54 AM, Jul 18, 2024

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was hospitalized after he was shot by another driver at a stoplight in El Cajon early Thursday morning.

El Cajon Police said the driver of an SUV was at a stoplight on 2nd Street at around 3 a.m. when a driver pulled up next to him and started yelling.

The victim told ABC 10News through a translator that he could not understand what the other driver was saying due to the language barrier.

According to the victim, the other driver then pulled out a BB gun and opened fire, shattering the SUV’s side window. The suspected shooter then drove away, leaving the victim with multiple injuries.

Responding paramedics took the victim to the hospital with two BB/pellet and glass-related injuries to his face and neck.

Descriptions of the suspected shooter and other vehicle were not immediately available.

