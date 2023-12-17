Watch Now
Driver severely injured in collision; DUI suspected

Posted at 3:56 PM, Dec 17, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 32-year-old man was severely injured after an alcohol-induced head-on collision with another vehicle, authorities said today.

The accident occurred at 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and Dominion Street in the Mountain View neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A 22-year-old man was driving a 2011 BMW 328 headed west on Logan when a 2010 Dodge Challenger heading east attempted to make a left turn onto Dominion and struck the BMW head-on, police said.

The driver of the BMW was not injured, but the driver of the Challenger was taken to a hospital to be treated for a fractured femur, police reported.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said alcohol was a factor in the accident.

