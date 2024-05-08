Driver runs away from Chula Vista collision, 3 people left trapped in wreckage

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A search was launched for a driver who fled the scene of a crash in Chula Vista that left several people trapped in the wreckage.

Chula Vista Police said the two-vehicle collision happened at around 10 p.m. Tuesday at Oxford Street and Hilltop Drive.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately available, but police confirmed the driver of a black Scion ran away and officers had to extricate a total of three people from both vehicles involved.

The victims were taken to area hospitals with injuries of unknown severity.

A description of the driver was not released.