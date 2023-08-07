Watch Now
Driver rescued from SUV, hospitalized after crash into tree in Mount Hope

Posted at 6:39 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 09:39:00-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 39-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition with multiple fractures when his SUV crashed into a tree on a street median in the Mount Hope neighborhood, police said Monday.

The crash happened at 10:41 p.m. Sunday when a man driving a 2024 Chevrolet Trax compact SUV traveling eastbound in the 3700 block of Market Street near Mount Hope Cemetery crashed into a tree in the raised center median, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker was there as crews used various tools, including the Jaws of Life, to cut open the vehicle and remove the driver from the wreckage.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital and his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, the officer said. DUI was not a factor in the collision. SDPD Traffic Division was investigating.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
