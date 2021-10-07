Driver rescued from drainage canal in Lakeside after being ejected from truck

Watch
A pickup truck going in the wrong direction on state Route 67 in Lakeside veered off the roadway and crashed, causing the driver to be ejected into a drainage canal late Wednesday night.
Posted at 7:20 AM, Oct 07, 2021
LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A pickup truck going in the wrong direction on state Route 67 in Lakeside veered off the roadway and crashed, causing the driver to be ejected into a drainage canal late Wednesday night.

Witnesses said a truck was traveling southbound on the northbound side of SR-67 at around 11:25 p.m. when it drove off the road near Channel Road, struck the center divider and tumbled down into a drainage canal.

The impact caused the driver to be ejected from the vehicle and into the canal.

Emergency responders rescued the man and transported him to Sharp Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown as of early Thursday morning.

No other injuries were reported.

The California Highway Patrol believes the wrong-way crash was DUI-related, but the investigation is ongoing.

