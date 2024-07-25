Driver rescued after crashing car into back of trailer near San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver was rescued by emergency crews after his car slammed into the back of a semi flatbed trailer near San Diego International Airport early Thursday morning.

The collision happened at around 2:30 a.m. in a construction zone in the 3600 block of N. Harbor Drive.

Authorities at the scene told ABC 10News that the vehicle was traveling eastbound when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The car then collided with the rear of the trailer and became wedged underneath.

Responding emergency crews used the Jaws of Life tool to cut the car open and extricate the driver.

The driver, who was not identified, was rushed to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.