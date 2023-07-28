Driver rescued after car destroyed in Otay Mesa hit-and-run crash

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver had to be rescued by emergency responders early Friday morning after his Mini Cooper was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in Otay Mesa, leaving him trapped in the wreckage.

Just before 4 a.m., the Mini Cooper was on the westbound Interstate 905 connecting ramp to northbound Interstate 805 when it was hit by another car and sent off the roadway.

It took San Diego Fire-Rescue crews about 45 minutes, while using the Jaws of Life, to remove the driver from his crumpled car.

The driver was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The California Highway Patrol is searching for the other driver involved in the incident.