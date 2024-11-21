Driver pulled from burning car after crash in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A San Diego Police sergeant saved a driver from a car that crashed and burst into flames on a Logan Heights street early Thursday morning.

SDPD officials said the collision happened at around 1:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Ocean View Boulevard, near South 31st Street.

According to SDPD officials, a 21-year-old man was traveling westbound when his red 2019 Chevrolet Malibu veered into the eastbound lanes and collided with a parked Toyota Tacoma truck. The impact sent the truck into a parked Hyundai Elantra.

The Malibu drove onto the sidewalk, slammed into an electrical box, and then caught fire.

The SDPD sergeant told the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker that he responded to the crash report and arrived to find a car engulfed in flames.

He quickly pulled the driver from the burning vehicle and away from live wires from the smashed electrical box.

ABC 10News learned the driver suffered a leg fracture and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A passenger in the Malibu was not injured, police said.

While the cause of the wreck is under a Traffic Division investigation, SDPD officials said, “Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.”