Driver nowhere to be found after rollover crash on I-805 in Chollas View

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Authorities are looking for the driver and any possible passengers of a car that rolled over and crashed in the Chollas View area early Tuesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported just after 1:30 a.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 805 near Market Street.

A witness told ABC 10News he saw a silver Toyota car veer off the right shoulder, hit an embankment, and then roll over.

The witness said he went to check on the driver, but no one was inside the vehicle.

Law enforcement and emergency responders checked the area and did not spot the driver or any possible occupants.

The CHP called for a helicopter to search for anyone who might have been ejected from the car, but no one was found.