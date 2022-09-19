Driver loses part of left arm in Rancho Peñasquitos rollover crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver involved in a rollover crash in Rancho Peñasquitos Sunday night had to have his arm amputated, according to San Diego Police.

Police said a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound in the 10100 block of Carmel Mountain Road just before 6:45 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle and the SUV flipped.

The 38-year-old driver was taken to the hospital due to a serious injury to his left arm, but police said, “The injury was so severe that his left arm had to be amputated above the left elbow. His injuries are not life threatening.”

No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.