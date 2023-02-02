Driver loses control of SUV, crashes into side of San Diego Jack in the Box restaurant

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An out-of-control SUV struck a sign and slammed into the side of a Jack in the Box restaurant in San Diego’s Southcrest neighborhood, but no injuries were reported.

The incident happened just after 2:15 a.m. Thursday at 1350 South 43rd Street, according to San Diego Police.

Police said two restaurant employees came to the aid of a driver after they saw him lose control of his SUV, take out an AutoZone sign and some bushes, before crashing into a part of the drive-thru.

One worker told ABC 10News, “By the time we reacted, he was already up the sidewalk and into the bush. We were kind of bracing, backing up because we were right at the window. So we saw him come up, fly up here, straight into the wall.”

The driver, who was not hurt, got out of the vehicle and tried to walk away but was brought back to the scene by responding police officers.

After conducting a field sobriety test, police determined the driver was not under the influence.

Police are trying to determine what caused the driver to lose control of the SUV and crash.