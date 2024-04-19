Driver loses control of car, slams into tree in Rancho Peñasquitos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A car crashed into a tree at a Rancho Peñasquitos intersection late Thursday night, leaving the driver with serious injuries.

San Diego Police said the single-vehicle collision happened at around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Black Mountain Road and Stargaze Avenue.

According to police, an Audi was traveling southbound on Black Mountain Road when the driver somehow lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail, and then slammed into a tree.

The driver, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the crash.