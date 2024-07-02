Driver leads San Diego Police on pursuit, disappears after crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are searching for the driver who crashed his car into another vehicle during a pursuit in the Stockton neighborhood late Monday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m., SDPD officers tried to pull over a car near Market Street for expired registration tags, but the driver sped away.

At one point during the chase, the driver turned around and drove the wrong way on Interstate 15.

The pursuit ended when the car slammed into a Toyota Prius and was then surrounded by police cruisers.

However, after searching the area for about an hour, officers could not find the driver.

A passenger in the suspect vehicle was taken into custody.

ABC 10News learned the Prius’ driver was not hurt.