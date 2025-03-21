Driver leads law enforcement on pursuit, arrested after crash in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver linked to a hit-and-run in the South Bay was arrested after leading law enforcement officers on a chase that ended in a crash in a Hillcrest canyon Friday.

According to San Diego Police, just after 6 a.m., San Diego County sheriff’s deputies spotted a white Acura sedan in the Chula Vista area that was involved in a hit-and-run collision earlier in the morning on Interstate 805 near state Route 54 and attempted to pull the driver over.

However, the driver did not stop and proceeded to lead deputies on a pursuit out of the South Bay.

SDPD officials said their officers took over the pursuit once the driver reached the City of San Diego limits.

The driver entered the Hillcrest area and then crashed into vegetation off Dickinson Street, behind UC San Diego Medical Center.

After a brief standoff, officers took the driver -- the vehicle’s lone occupant -- into custody.

There was no immediate word on the charges the driver would face.