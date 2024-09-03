Driver leads deputies on chase in Otay Mesa area, crashes down embankment

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver who led a pursuit in the Otay Mesa area late Monday night was arrested after a crash off state Route 905.

Just after 10:15 p.m., San Diego County sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a BMW sedan for speeding on eastbound SR-905, but the driver refused to stop.

With deputies in pursuit, the BMW exited at Picador Boulevard and then tried to enter westbound SR-905, but the driver lost control of the car and tumbled down an embankment.

The driver got out of the wrecked car without injuries, but deputies were right there to arrest them.