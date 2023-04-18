Driver leads deputies on chase in Lemon Grove, crashes into other vehicle

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a wrong-way driver who led a high-speed chase in Lemon Grove late Monday night.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies spotted a car traveling on the wrong side of the road at around 10 p.m. and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped away.

Deputies lost track of the car as it sped south on Massachusetts Avenue, but the vehicle was located a short time later after it crashed into another car near Mount Vernon Street.

ABC 10News learned the driver of the other vehicle suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital by a family member.

The driver who led the chase ran from the wreckage and was not located as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.