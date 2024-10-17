Driver leads deputies on chase, arrested after rear-ending other car in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was arrested following a brief chase in San Diego's East County late Wednesday night.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to pull over a Honda CRV for an expired registration on eastbound state Route 94 at around 10 p.m., but the driver refused to stop and sped away.

With deputies in pursuit, the CRV made its way into the La Mesa area when it rear-ended another car on Campo Road and Broadway.

The driver fled from the wrecked CRV but was located at a nearby shopping center and arrested.

ABC 10News learned the driver of the other car was not injured.