JAMUL (CNS) — A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning in Jamul, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 6:25 a.m. Sunday at 16390 Skyline Truck Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A silver SUV overturned onto its roof, the CHP said. A representative from the San Diego County coroner's office was called to the scene at 6:55 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.