Driver killed, passenger injured in Lakeside crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A driver was killed and his passenger was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Lakeside, a rural part of East San Diego County, authorities said Thursday.

The crash occurred at around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, when a 57-year-old man traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Tacoma on El Monte Road — about a mile and a half from Lake Jennings Park Road — lost control of the vehicle, swerved into an embankment on the opposite side of the roadway and overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said the driver was ejected from the vehicle due to not wearing his seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, described as a 41-year-old man, was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for unspecified injuries, the CHP said.

The names of the driver and passenger were not immediately available.

It was unclear what prompted the crash, but officials were investigating.

