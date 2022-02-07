Watch
Driver killed in solo predawn car crash in La Mesa

Police Lights
Posted at 12:29 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 15:29:25-05

LA MESA (CNS) - Two men were injured Monday, one fatally, in a predawn solo car crash in a neighborhood near Grossmont High School.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m., when a 32-year-old motorist lost control of an eastbound 2018 Hyundai Genesis in the 9000 block of Fletcher Parkway in La Mesa, according to police.

The vehicle veered off the street and struck a tree, ejecting the driver. The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene.

Paramedics took a 29-year-old man who had been riding in the car to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Katy Lynch said.

The wreck forced a closure of the roadway between Amaya and Southern drives for several hours, the lieutenant said.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
